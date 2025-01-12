UFC 311 Super-Card Exclusively on STARZPLAY - Historic Double Title Showdown Set to Reshape MMA Landscape

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, 10 January 2025: STARZPLAY, a leading subscription on demand (SVOD) service in the MENA region, proudly announces the official streaming of the highly anticipated UFC 311, live from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, USA, on January 19. The platform holds exclusive streaming rights for UFC in the Middle East, offering viewers unparalleled access to premium sports entertainment.

Fourteen bouts will culminate in two pivotal title fights. The preliminary cards begin at 3 AM GST, building to an intense main card at 7 AM GST that features two of the most anticipated championship clashes.

The co-main event showcases a dramatic narrative as Merab Dvalishvili puts his bantamweight crown on the line against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov. Adding to the intrigue, Nurmagomedov's recent revelation about overcoming a late-2024 arm fracture has only intensified speculation about this career-defining matchup.

The high-stakes main event sees lightweight champion Islam Makhachev facing off against Arman Tsarukyan. Makhachev aims to cement his legacy, and a victory would crown him as the most successful lightweight champion in UFC history, surpassing the records of legendary figures including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Benson Henderson, and BJ Penn.

STARZPLAY subscribers in the MENA region can enjoy exclusive live and on-demand access to all the UFC 311 action, from the preliminaries to the main card, bringing every moment of every fight right to their screens.





