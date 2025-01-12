QBWF's Combat Challenge Showcases Promising Local Talent

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Boxing and Wrestling Federation (QBWF) held a one-day Combat Challenge event yesterday evening at the Barzan Youth Center in Umm Salal Ali.

This event, part of the QBWF's internal activities, showcased the talents of promising Qatari boxers competing in six weight categories.

The event was attended by QBWF President Fahad bin Khalid Al Thani, as well as QBWF Assistant Secretary-General and Board Member Abdullah Hamad

Al Musaifri, Head of National Boxing Teams and Board Member Ghanim Al Kuwari and Board Member and Head of the Jiu-Jitsu Committee Fawaz Abdullah Al Musaifri.

The boxers demonstrated outstanding skills and sportsmanship during the event.

During the award ceremony, Sheikh Fahad and the QBWF Board Members honoured the winners in an atmosphere filled with competitive spirit and camaraderie.

This event supports the QBWF's mission to promote boxing, inspire youth participation in the sport, identify new talent, develop their skills, and prepare future athletes for local and international competitions.

The winners

. 60 kg: AbdulazizAbdulatef

. 63.5 kg: Mohamed Al Fagay

. 71 kg: Hamad Waleed Al Shebi

. 71 kg: Moussa Retma

. 75 kg: Saeed Jehad Saeed Hussein

. +92 kg: Faris Ali