Al-Shaybani Arrives In Riyadh For Ministerial Meeting On Syria

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Syria's newly-appointed Foreign Asaad Hassan Al-Shaybani arrived at King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday to take part in an expanded meeting on the situation in his country. Upon his arrival, Al-Shaybani was welcomed by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Walid Al-Khreiji. The ministerial meeting, due tomorrow, is scheduled to gather top diplomats from the Middle East, Europe and the United States. (end) mmj

