French Troops Continue Pullout From Chad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- France has handed over to the Chadian authorities its second military base in the eastern city of Abeche as part of a gradual withdrawal.

The phasing out of the French military existence in the Sahel country is scheduled to complete by January 31.

Attending the handover ceremony, Chadian Defense Gen. Issaka Malloua Djamouss hailed the event as a crucial step towards final withdrawal of the French forces.

The decision to end the French military existence in Chad is final and irreversible, local quoted him as saying.

Gen. Djamouss urged the Chadian military and security forces to remain vigilant for any threats in the coming days.

In late November 2024, Chad decided to end military cooperation with the former colonial power with used to have nearly 1,000 military personnel in the country.

In December, a 120-strong contingent had left from Faya base in northern Chad followed by 100 others from Abeche base today. (end)

