India Sets Record With 24 GW Solar Installations In 2024

India has marked a significant milestone in its journey, installing an unprecedented 24 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity during 2024, according to a comprehensive analysis by JMK Research.



This achievement represents the highest annual solar installation figure in the nation's history, with the total deployment reaching 24.5 GW of solar and 3.4 GW of wind capacity.



The solar installations more than doubled compared to 2023, while wind installations saw a 1.21-fold increase.

The country's renewable energy portfolio has now surpassed 210 GW as of December 2024, with solar power emerging as the dominant source, comprising over 47 percent of the total renewable energy mix.



Despite the recent reclassification of large hydropower as a renewable energy source, solar capacity at 96 GW has overtaken hydropower's 46.9 GW, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy data. Wind energy installations currently stand at 48 GW.

A detailed breakdown of the solar installations reveals that utility-scale or grid-connected projects accounted for 18 GW, while rooftop solar contributed 4.59 GW, and off-grid capacity added 1.48 GW.



The state of Rajasthan led the nation's solar expansion with 7.09 GW of new capacity, followed by Gujarat with 4.32 GW and Tamil Nadu with 1.73 GW.



Together, these three states were responsible for 71 percent of India's utility-scale solar installations during the year.

