Calumet, Inc. To Hold Analysts Update Call On January 13, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, (NASDAQ: CLMT ) (the "Company," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us"), announced today that it plans to hold an analysts call on January 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the closing of its $1.44 billion guaranteed loan with the U.S. Department of Loan Programs Office.



Investors, analysts and members of the interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides; parties interested in listening to the webcast may follow the link which will be made available at

.

For those participants wishing to dial into the call, please pre-register by following the link: . A participant dial-in is also available toll-free at 1-844-695-5524 (US) or 1-412-317-0700 (International).

When joining the call, please ask to be joined into the Calumet, Inc. call.

A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

About Calumet, Inc.

Calumet manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

