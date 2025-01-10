Innovasoil And Oktibbeha County Pave The Way For Sustainable Infrastructure With Innovative Soil Stabilization Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovasoil, a leader in cutting-edge soil stabilization, has partnered with Oktibbeha County to provide local road infrastructure with sustainable solutions.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing MH72 Technology

Innovasoil's MH72 employs a unique Dual-Action Mechanism :

.Molecular Bonding and Encapsulation: This process uses biochemical agents to create molecular bonds at the microscopic level, sealing soil voids and enhancing its durability.

.Catalytic Soil Modification: The biochemical components of MH72 act as catalysts for soil modification. This catalysis leads to a transformation at the molecular level, where the soil's natural properties are altered to become more resilient.

Key Benefits of MH72 Technology

.Cost Effective : Lower maintenance and faster application process lead to reduced costs.

.Durable: Superior resistance to environmental stressors like traffic and freeze/thaw cycles.

.Rapid Stabilization: Swift reactions with the soil minimize traffic disruption.

.Progressive Strengthening: Soil structure and strength continues to evolve over time.

.Voids and Cracking Prevention : Unlike traditional methods like soil cement, MH72 eliminates voids and cracking, ensuring a more stable and uniform road base.

.Sustainable: Eco-friendly additives minimize the carbon footprint, replacing soil cement.

Proven Technology

Innovasoil's technology leverages a robust track record, proven over 20 years through extensive international projects before its U.S. market entry over two years ago.

Notably, in Florida and Iowa. In 2003, the Iowa Department of Transportation praised the technology for its exceptional performance under severe freeze/thaw cycles, showcasing its reliability. The application of Innovasoil's technology resulted in uniform compaction and stabilization, allowing for immediate paving in the summer of 2024 without any need for further maintenance or adjustments. These achievements underscore that roads treated with Innovasoil's MH72 technology not only endure but also significantly cut down on maintenance expenses, providing a proven, cost-effective strategy for durable infrastructure.

Statements

"We're thrilled to work alongside Oktibbeha County," said Matt Fenner, Co-Founder at Caplin Ventures. "This collaboration not only showcases our innovative technology, which is rooted in a holistic and profound understanding of soil chemistry, biology, and road engineering principles, but also our shared vision for sustainable and durable infrastructure."

Oktibbeha County Supervisor, Orlando Trainer, added, "This collaboration with Innovasoil is a testament to our forward-thinking approach in finding solutions for our road network. By adopting cutting-edge technology, we're not only improving our community's quality of life but also laying a foundation for future economic growth. This alliance will help pave the way to a much broader infrastructure and road rehabilitation initiative focused on sustainable development, long-term cost savings, and creating a resilient transportation network for future generations."

About Innovasoil

Innovasoil Technologies harnesses over 25 years of global field experience and installation expertise to deliver cutting-edge soil stabilization and pavement reinforcement solutions. Their innovative approach redefines the durability and sustainability of both paved and unpaved roads, setting new standards in infrastructure resilience.

About Oktibbeha County

Oktibbeha County, home to Mississippi State University, is renowned for its vibrant community, cultural heritage, and as a center for education and research. With Starkville as its bustling hub, the county is celebrated for its contributions to sports, particularly football, and its thriving arts scene. Demonstrating its commitment to progress, Oktibbeha County is proactively seeking innovative solutions to address local road infrastructure challenges.

