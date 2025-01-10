A Gift Of Unity And Hope For Cathédrale Notre-Dame De Paris & The World - The Virgin Mary Of The Bees Icon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hieromonk Georgios stands beside The Virgin Mary of the Bees Icon, a powerful symbol of unity and hope presented from the nation of Greece to France at the reopening of Cathedrale Notre Dame de Paris

A Byzantine icon symbolizing unity and hope, gifted by Greece to France, for the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral as a testament to global solidarity.

- Hieromonk GeorgiosWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The grand reopening of the 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral is marked by a gift of profound significance: the Virgin Mary of the Bees Icon. Presented by the people of Greece to the people of France, this Byzantine masterpiece encapsulates a message of solidarity and hope, standing as a testament to global unity amidst renewal.The icon, inscribed with a dedication to the enduring friendship between the two nations, was personally delivered by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the historic reopening event, attended by world leaders.A Backstory of Miracles and InspirationThe story is rooted in the miraculous survival of 200,000 bees during the devastating 2019 fire that consumed much of Notre Dame. While flames ravaged the cathedral, these vital pollinators emerged unscathed, inspiring reflections on the resilience of creation. Cathedral beekeeper Nicolas Géant described their survival as a miracle to CNN, reinforcing their role as symbols of life and harmony.The icon itself is steeped in faith and nature. Inspired by events at the Holy Monastery of the Nativity of the Virgin in Greece, where bees lived undisturbed during liturgies, the icon depicts a deep connection between spirituality and the environment. Hieromonk Georgios Alevras, a renowned figure of Mount Athos and steward of Orthodox tradition, commissioned the icon's creation to honor the Virgin Mary's protective grace.A Symbol of Global SolidarityCrafted by the master iconographer Phillipos Markopoulos in the Byzantine style, The Virgin Mary of the Bees honors the Virgin Mary as a beacon of hope and protector of life. The gift was delivered to the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 2, 2024, the feast day of Hieromonk Georgios' spiritual father, Saint Porphyrios, affirming the Saint's blessing of the endeavor.“This icon was gifted by the devout Greek nation to the faithful people of France,” remarked Hieromonk Georgios.“May the bees inspire us to rebuild the church of unity and love, living as the first Christians did.”In 2022, Hieromonk Georgios' initiatives were celebrated at the 11th World Green Energy Symposium in Washington, D.C., where he received the prestigious Nova Award.“His work embodies the harmony between nature and humanity,” said Professor Robert J. Gallagher, WGES executive chairman. By 2024, the Ambelli organization's Beezantium Project, inspired by his vision, garnered international acclaim and funding from the Headley SEE Cultural Heritage Fund in London.A Testament to Renewal and HopeThe Virgin Mary of the Bees Icon stands as a powerful symbol of renewal, resilience, and shared purpose. It celebrates the interconnectedness of faith, nature, and humanity, reminding the world of the essential role of unity in sustaining life.This historic gift bridges nations, honors cultural heritage, and calls humanity to embrace harmony in a fractured world.“Let The Virgin Mary of the Bees inspire us all to become stewards of unity and guardians of life.” Stated Hieromonk GeorgiosOn behalf of The WGES & Ambelli Organization Media Contacts:Gallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, Inc. - U.S.A.Ms. Daisy Gallagher, Global Public Affairs OfficerEmail: ...Ambelli Organization – GreeceAmbelli : Alexandra Papakonstantinou, ...Ambelli : Maria-Eleni Tomprou, ...

Ms. Daisy Gallagher, Global Public Affairs Officer

Gallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, inc.

+1 202-204-3052

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.