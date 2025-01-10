Energy Freedom Technologies Is Raising Awareness Of Portals
Subtle energies accumulated in some areas cause an anomaly in the space-time continuum, opening portals into other dimensions. Sometimes the gateway into another dimension results in the appearance of interesting creatures and forces. In the book Merging Dimensions, authors Tom Dongo and Linda Bradshaw describe research conducted on the Bradshaw Ranch in Sedona, Arizona. Detailed studies verified a series of interesting events on the Ranch and throughout Sedona, continuing over many years. Often, portals can create more subtle disturbances in the environment.
Dr. Claude Swanson's Synchronized Universe Model explains the science of how this may happen. Parallel dimensions differ from our current reality by a shift of frequency and phase.
They can be co-located with us and yet not detected, until something causes a shift in the fundamental frequency of our "reality" so it matches theirs. Subtle energy, which accumulates in certain spaces and environments, has precisely this effect. In doing so it opens portals into parallel dimensions.
Do you or a loved one avoid a certain area of your home or property? Is there a room in your home that feels draining and heavy? Is there a room in your home that feels highly energized, and it's challenging to relax or sleep in there? Have you noticed things go missing in a specific room or area on your property? If you answered yes to any of these questions, it's possible that there is a portal in your space. Energy Freedom Technologies offers property harmonization services
to create more balance and harmony in your environment.
About Energy Freedom Technologies
Energy Freedom Technologies, a company founded by Nicole Cobb Edwards in Austin, Texas, creates devices and environments that emit Subtle Energies, generating infinite possibilities and shifting the nature of space. To learn more, visit .
