Ukraine Downs 33 Russian Drones Overnight Friday

Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 33 Russian drones launched overnight, while another 34 UAVs veered off their intended course.

That's according to the Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

From 20:30 on Thursday, January 9, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 72 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types, launching them from Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The attack was repelled by aviation, air defense forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

As of 09:00, a total of 33 Shaheds and other types of drones were confirmed to have been intercepted over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, and Kherson regions.

Five UAV hits at enterprises and outbuildings were recorded in the frontline area in the north of Chernihiv region, where a civilian was injured.

In Kyiv region, a downed UAV fell on an apartment block, damaged a number of buildings and 20 cars. According to tentative reports, no casualties were confirmed.

Thirty-four decoy drones Russia uses to exhaust Ukraine's air defense capabilities veered off their course causing no damage on the ground. One of them was recorded flying back to Russia.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the settlement of Semenivka in Chernihiv region, leaving a senior-age woman injured.