Demonstration Alert: U.S. Embassy Maputo, Mozambique

Large crowds are gathering in various areas of Maputo to celebrate the return of presidential candidate Venacio Mondlane to Mozambique. The largest crowds are currently gathered in the vicinity of Mercado Estrela between Avenida Acordos De Lusaka and Avenida Angola. have fired tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition to disperse crowds. In addition, police have shut down portions of Avenida Eduardo Mondlane to prevent further protest movements. Routes to Maputo International Airport and out of the city may be temporarily blocked.

The U.S. Embassy is closed on January 9 for a National Day of Mourning for President James Earl Carter, Jr. and expects to reopen on January 10.

Actions to Take:





Reconsider travel to Mozambique.

Avoid crowds and demonstrations.

Minimize unnecessary movements.

Avoid all but emergency travel between sunset and sunrise.

Review your personal security plans.

Notify friends and family of your safety. Monitor local media for updates.

