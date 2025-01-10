AIFF President Wants To Restore J&K Football Glory

Chaubey, who was on the personal visit to Kashmir, spared a full day to meet stakeholders of J&K football to get inside information and ground level know-how of the issues pertaining J&K football and J&K Football Association.

The AIFF President met Real Kashmir FC owner, various clubs owners, former JKFA office bearers, former J&K Sports Council member, sports journalists, coaches, players, current DFA Srinagar officials and JKFA officials.



Since 2022, JKFA is without any elected body. While the district-level elections in Kashmir province were held, the central body elections couldn't be held due to various issues that include court cases.

The lack of proper set up in JKFA has greatly affected J&K football which also hinders AIFF developmental work in J&K. In the absence of JKFA central body, AIFF had to deal with J&K Sports Council and infact recent J&K Santosh Trophy team was directly handled by JKSC.

He said that he will be visiting J&K again shortly and will also seek meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for the same.

Kalyan Chaubey also congratulated J&K Football Team for qualifying for the next edition of National Games after finishing in top eight during recent Santosh Trophy tournament.

