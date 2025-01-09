JMC Signs Mou To Integrate AI, Metaverse Into Jordan's Media

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – The Jordan Commission (JMC) and Beyond Universe XR Solutions, a leading company specialising in immersive technologies, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing awareness of emerging technologies in the Metaverse and artificial intelligence (AI).

The MoU, signed by JMC Director General Bashir Momani and Beyond Universe CEO Thaer Fararjah, aims to develop media initiatives that leverage modern technologies to enhance digital media, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

It also includes organising training workshops for the public and private sectors, as well as the local community, to prepare national workers for the technologies of the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

Momani stressed that the JMC is committed to supporting Jordan's media sector and enhancing the "efficiency" of its resources, adding that the agreement underscores the commission's dedication to fostering a media environment that aligns with technological advancements.

Fararjah highlighted that the partnership would bolster innovation in AI within Jordanian media, commending the JMC's "vital" role in supporting the Kingdom's media sector.

Under the memo, the two sides cooperate in developing digital platforms that integrate media and modern technologies, organise awareness campaigns and conduct studies on AI applications in the Kingdom's media industry.