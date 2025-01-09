Jordan Resumes Cross-Border Passenger Transport Services With Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Interior on Thursday announced the resumption of cross-border services between Amman and Damascus.

This decision, which was coordinated with Syrian authorities and relevant agencies, aims to restore vital transport links between the two countries, according to an official source at the ministry.

The transport services will follow the previously established system, requiring travellers to register in advance through a dedicated e-platform, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

As part of the decision, Syrian vans permitted entry into Jordan before recent disruptions will be allowed to continue operations until April 1, provided they comply with strict guidelines.

The ministry said that these regulations permit only passenger transport and strictly prohibit the transport of goods.

The ministry also added that the move seeks to enhance connectivity between Jordan and Syria while offering economic relief to vehicle owners and drivers by enabling them to resume their operations.