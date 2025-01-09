Formycon Included In Tecdax Index Of Deutsche Börse

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Formycon included in TecDAX Index of Deutsche Börse

Formycon to join the ranks of the 30 leading listed companies

Uplisting to the Prime Standard, inclusion in the SDAX, and robust business development further enhance the stock's appeal Entry into the TecDAX becomes effective as of January 13, 2025 Planegg-Martinsried, Germany - Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard,“Formycon”) will officially be included in the TecDAX of Deutsche Börse on January 13, 2025. This decision was announced today as part of an unscheduled index adjustment by Deutsche Börse. With its inclusion in the TecDAX, Formycon is now ranked among the 30 largest publicly traded technology companies in Germany, based on free-float market capitalization and trading volume. “We are extremely pleased that, just three weeks after joining the SDAX, Formycon will now also be included in the TecDAX. This milestone strengthens our position in the capital markets and increases our visibility as one of Germany's important technology stocks. Being part of these important stock indices underscores the success of our capital market strategy. Moreover, it serves as further recognition of the outstanding performance of the entire Formycon team as part of our successful growth strategy as a leading 'pure-play' biosimilar developer,” said Enno Spillner, CFO of Formycon AG. Since its initial listing in 2010, Formycon has consistently aligned itself with the demands of the capital markets, thereby laying the foundation for its exceptionally positive business development in recent years. This strategic focus also paved the way for the successful uplisting to the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse in November 2024.

About Formycon:

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/Ranibizumab, Formycon already has a biosimilar on the market in Europe and the USA. Two further biosimilars, FYB202/ustekinumab and FYB203/aflibercept, received FDA approval; FYB202 is also approved in Europe and Canada. Another four biosimilar candidates are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines. Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY and has been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2024. Further information can be found at:

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030.



Contact:

Sabrina Müller,

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications,

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15

82152 Planegg-Martinsried

Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149

Fax: + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

Mail: ...

Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on Formycon's current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.





