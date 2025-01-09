Concierge Auctions Continued Industry Domination In Luxury Residential Auction Sales In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The iconic Hamptons estate 'La Dune' sold for $88.48 million in January, marking it the No. 1 sale in the Hamptons for the year and in the top sales for all of the US.

Record-setting prices around the globe including top US sales and highest in the Hamptons, historic live auctions with Sotheby's, new sale locations and more

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The largest luxury auction firm in the world, Concierge Auctions , continued its domination in luxury residential auction sales in 2024, announcing landmark 2024 results driven by continued innovation, historic marquee sales including top US sales and No. 1 in the Hamptons, and further expansion of global audiences and presence. Commanding billions in bids from savvy buyers to own the most opulent real estate around the globe, the end result was nearly $400 million in sales for properties spanning nine countries and 21 US states.

With over 16 years in business and a long history of being the No. 1 auction house, Concierge Auctions has now reached over $4 billion in historic sales, with sold properties in 35 countries and 46 US states.

Owning the industry's most comprehensive databases of high-net-worth global property connoisseurs and collectors, Concierge Auctions matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the world's most capable buyers. With an extensive network of independent luxury agents, the firm serves as an additional tool for agents to market and sell unique, one-of-a-kind luxury properties around the world.

“It's an exciting time in real estate and particularly the auction market, as more and more high-end sellers continue to understand and benefit from the expeditious and effective process we bring to the table,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions.“We understand in luxury real estate, finding one buyer, let alone several, can be challenging. Auctions drive competition towards what the market will pay. We have perfected the art of auctioning real estate to reach the right buyers, connecting with motivated sellers, and working with agents to achieve results.”

2024 highlights include:

Expanding global footprint and transactions:

As the leading global luxury real estate auction house, Concierge Auctions continued its international expansion, with properties sold in Anguilla, Canada, Costa Rica, Greece, Italy, Mexico, and the US. US states including California and Florida led the highest number of auctions for the year, comprising 34% of total auction sales.

Over 640 prospective home buyers placed on a bid on a Concierge Auctions property in 2024, averaging six bidders at each auction. The average sale price for the year was $3.85 million.

Record-breaking and marquee sales driven by sustained demand for $20-million-plus luxury estates:

As the only firm in the industry successfully auctioning property above $20 million, Concierge Auctions continued to break records. Of its 2024 sales, multiple properties sold for over $20 million in New York, Colorado, and Hawaii.

This included the record-breaking sale of 'La Dune', an iconic Hamptons estate in New York with two residences set upon four acres that sold for $88.48 million in January, marking it the No. 1 sale in the Hamptons for the year and in the top sales for all of the US. The 'La Dune' auction-which set the record for the most valuable property ever auctioned at Sotheby's-was offered in partnership with co-listing agent Harald Grant of Sotheby's International Realty.

Concierge Auctions also currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling California estate referred to as 'The One', which sold for $141 million in 2022.

“For sellers who especially value time, the auction process offers them the greatest gift,” added Roffers.“Year after year, we see that if a luxury property hasn't sold within the first three to six months of listing, it will likely stay on the market for years, ultimately selling for a fraction of the asking price. Comparatively, in just 60 days, we activate the market and bring not only reach and speed, but a certainty to our client that they can move on swiftly to their next chapter.”

Other records in 2024 include:

- A Tuscan villa known as 'The Chiricahua Estate,' located in Tucson, Arizona, sold in cooperation with Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty. The property saw an impressive 66% increase in the high starting bid and a 160% increase in the average starting bid, resulting in a $5.824 million sale.

- 'The Goodkind Estate', a two-residence retreat owned by late novelist Terry Goodkind in Boulder City, Nevada, achieved a record-breaking $4.032 million sale in cooperation with Amber Bartholomew of Desert Sun Realty. The sale price was a 64% increase over the average starting bid, making it the highest price in over two years in the market.

- The 'Bruyn Estate' at Red Mills Farm, a renovated Greek Revival home on the National Register of Historic Places in New York's Hudson Valley, went into contract over asking price in less than 20 days of being marketed for auction. The Wallkill home sold for $1.75 million in cooperation with Anthony D'Argenzio and the This Old Hudson Team at Houlihan Lawrence.

- The 'Barnes Bay Estate', a breathtaking compound perched atop a picturesque bluff within Anguilla's stunning West End Village of Barnes Bay, garnered over $115 million in aggregate bids and achieved a sale price of $6.664 million-an increase of 166.56% over the starting bid in partnership with Scott Hauser of ProRealty Anguilla.

- In Costa Rica, a prestigious oasis in Puntarenas known as 'Casa Amarilla' achieved the highest sale price of the year in the country at $2.386 million-over its traditional asking price-after just 34 days of auction marketing in partnership with Matt Hogan of 2 Costa Rica Real Estate.

"The client and I are thrilled about the outcome for the auction of 'Casa Amarilla',” said Hogan.“I am delighted to have worked with the team at Concierge Auctions to have found its new owner. Especially for clients of luxury real estate who are looking for a time-certain sale, I highly recommend their platform as a solution.”

'2024 Sale Series': Global live auctions:

Concierge Auctions held nine live auctions as part of its global '2024 Sale Series', each of which included a selection of curated properties from around the world, including sales at Sotheby's London, New York, and Hong Kong, which all exclusively featured a curation of Sotheby's International Realty offerings.

Located in the world's largest financial markets including New York City, London, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles, the events achieved over $1.2 billion in aggregate bids placed across all sales. Series highlights include:

- Inaugural Los Angeles 'Spring Showcase' at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in April, which achieved white-glove results, with 100% of lots sold and nearly $120 million in aggregate bids placed.

- Inaugural 'Exceptional Global Properties' sale at Sotheby's London in May, the first-ever exhibition of luxury real estate to gavel live in Europe at Sotheby's since its inception in 1744.

- 'Summer Showcase' at Pendry Manhattan West in New York City in June, which saw 100% of lots sold and over $170 million in aggregate bids placed.

- 'Global Sale' in Hong Kong in September, where over the course of two days, bidding concluded live at Sotheby's Maison and The Upper House. The events achieved white glove results, with 100% of lots sold and over US$242.7 million in aggregate bids placed.

- 'Exceptional Global Properties' sale at Sotheby's London in November, which achieved white-glove results, with 100% of lots sold and over US$180 million in aggregate bids placed. Held as part of Sotheby's 'The Luxury Sales,' properties were on public view at Sotheby's New Bond Street location, displayed alongside fine art, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, and more.

- 'Grand Finale' at The Dominick in SoHo, New York City, in December, which achieved white-glove results, with 100% of its lots sold and $296 million in aggregate bids placed.

Headliners:

In addition to its global Sale Series, many 2024 sales garnered headlines, with well-known sellers and/or incredible property history and pedigree. These included:

- A custom-built lakefront estate in Winnetka, Illinois, previously owned by best-selling author Andy Weir, that sold for $3.763 million in cooperation with Linda Martin of Coldwell Banker Realty.

- 'Sandy Point Farm', a prestigious and historic Vanderbilt estate in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, which sold for $2.576 million. The 6.15-acre equestrian property, offered in cooperation with Kylie McCollough and Judy Chace of Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty, was once part of the 280-acre estate commissioned by Reginald Claypoole Vanderbilt, son of Cornelius Vanderbilt and grandfather to Anderson Cooper.

- After over a decade on the market, the New York City townhouse of Bravo TV's Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan, sold in just over a month in cooperation with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group.

- A century-old mansion in Hancock Park once owned by heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali sold for $9.52 million in cooperation with Stefani Stolper and Kristen Lawson of The Beverly Hills Estates and June Ahn of Coldwell Banker Realty.

- In cooperation with Gregory La Plant, Rachel Salgado, Rayni Williams, and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates, the Hidden Hills, California home of NBA superstar Ben Simmons, the renowned point guard for the Brooklyn Nets and a US basketball sensation, sold for $13.552 million.

A tech-forward model with global reach:

Concierge Auctions saw a strong audience increase in both reach and demographics with continued focus on the future and product refinement, growing their global database of high-net-worth real estate buyers, sellers, and agent representatives to now include more than 850,000 contacts, including 3,200 billionaires, 11,000 private clients, and 180,000 weekly subscribers.

In 2024, the firm attracted 1.9 million website views from around the world, with significant traffic from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

“All of our auctions are powered by our proprietary online-first technology, which we've been refining for the last decade. We were and continue to be ahead of our time digitally as we continue to improve the user experience,” Concierge Auctions President Krystal Aeby, said.“Whether it be someone logging in for the first time to bid on a property a thousand miles away or someone who prefers to be in person at one of our live events with a paddle in hand, making the process of finding and buying luxury property as seamless and competitive of an experience as possible for all is our daily drive.”

Accolades, achievements, and affiliations:

Throughout 2024, Concierge Auctions was recognized with a number of industry accolades. These include:

- 'Significant Sale' and 'Most Valued Partner', presented at its 27th Annual Luxury Real Estate Fall Conference by Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, a global collection of the luxury real estate brokers.

- A finalist for the 2024 Inman Golden I Club, recognized in the Top Luxury Tech/Tool category. This esteemed accolade highlights Concierge Auctions' innovative contributions to the luxury real estate industry and its unwavering commitment to revolutionizing property sales through cutting-edge technology.

- Named a 2024 Tech100 Honoree by HousingWire, a leading information platform in the residential real estate industry. The award recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the housing industry.

The firm has also garnered history global recognition from USA Today, the National Auctioneers Association, The Telly Awards, Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies in America and Hall of Fame, the Entrepreneur 360 List, the Financial Times, and more.

Continuing to partner with all real estate companies, Concierge Auctions heightened its servicing of all brands and clientele better than ever before. The firm continued to maintain its alliances and positioning as the go-to brand, top of mind for many leading brokerages around the world, including Sotheby's International Realty, Engel & Völkers, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, Better Homes and Gardens, ERA Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices of America, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, and more.

In 2024, the firm announced the continuation of its partnership since 2015 with Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, solidifying its position as the exclusive auction provider for the prestigious global network of over 130,000 real estate professionals across more than 70 countries. The firm is also the preferred auction provider to Sotheby's International Realty.

In November, Concierge Auctions partnered with eXp Realty to host an inaugural "Together We're Better" charity live auction during eXpcon 2024 in Miami, Florida, an inspiring event supporting eXtend A Hand, eXp Realty's affiliated nonprofit organization dedicated to helping eXp agents, employees, and their families facing hardship from catastrophic events like hurricanes and floods. The live auction raised a grand total of $90,000.

Agent Advisory Board:

As the auction tool for luxury property agents worldwide and the only real estate auction company to partner with a listing agent on every sale, Concierge Auctions continued its Agent Advisory Board, with 2024 marking its sixth year, with a hand-selected group of top agents and brokers created to act as a think tank on the state of luxury real estate.

Collectively, the agents and brokers selected for its Agent Advisory Board have achieved billions of dollars in global luxury real estate sales, and have extensive familiarity to the high-end auction process, as well as a record of success with the firm.

The 2024 Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board members included:

- Frank Aazami, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, Phoenix, Arizona

- Matt Beall, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, Princeville, Hawaii

- Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers, Park City, Utah

- Kyle Crews, Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Dallas, Texas

- Seth O'Byrne, Compass, San Diego, California

- John McMonigle, Agentinc, California

- Billy Nash, Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company, Palm Beach, Florida

- Kristen Routh-Silberman, Douglas Elliman, Las Vegas, Nevada

- John-Mark Mitchell, Mitchell Forbes Global Properties, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Giving back: Key For Key®:

In partnership with Giveback Homes, Concierge Auctions continued with its Key For Key® giving program that guarantees that for every home the firm sells, it funds the building of homes for families in need. Founded in 2017, the program directly inspired by the TOMS One for One® giving model pioneered by Blake Mycoskie, has resulted in hundreds of homes built-50 in 2024 alone.

Earlier in the year, Concierge Auctions expanded its building efforts to Los Angeles and just last month, partnered with Hawaii Life and Habitat for Humanity Maui through Giveback Homes for a special Maui Build Day in the Keokea-Waiohuli neighborhood of Kula, Hawaii. The build day focused on constructing homes on properties owned by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, which are designated for Hawaiian lessees.

Concierge Auctions and Giveback Homes also recently celebrated the successful completion of its 2024 build efforts in Tepecoyo, El Salvador. The initiative began in March 2024 with the first 10 homes. It has now culminated with the completion of the 50th home, providing safe, stable housing and fostering meaningful, lasting change in the community.

“Every business has a responsibility to make a positive impact on the world. Our Key for Key® giving program is at the forefront of our business every day. We believe in the empowerment and financial stability that comes with homeownership and its impact for generations to come. Our collaborative efforts with Giveback Homes reflect our commitment to making a meaningful impact,” said Aeby.

