Sound Payments Launches Phase 2 Of C-Store Enhancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sound Launches Phase 2 C-store Improvements

Bottle Deposit/Modifier Controls and Product Scale Added

- Andrew Russell, CEO of Sound Payments

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sound Payments, a processor-agnostic POS and payments software provider, announced today the release of the second phase of enhancements – bottle deposit/modifier controls and a product scale -- to its C-store enhancements to Sound POS.

The bottle deposit/modifier feature allows the merchant to choose whether the customer should incur an additional bottle charge automatically and/or to automatically include items (modifiers) with a product that updates inventory accordingly. In some states, a bottle deposit is a requirement. Giving the merchant the ability to add it without prompting allows for faster processing of a transaction.

Merchants can utilize this feature in other verticals as an easier method to add ingredients (modifiers) without being prompted. For example, it can be used to keep track of inventory for products that are composed of individual/separate units such as hot dogs (buns and sausages).

“Last year we made a number of changes and improvements to better serve our clients and this is the start to a series of improvements planned for 2025,” said Andrew Russell, CEO of Sound Payments.“The c-store market represents more than 30,000 establishments and is a great fit for our Sound POS product.”

Sound POS is now integrated with Star Micro MG-T model scales, which can support a 15, 30 and 60 pound capacity. It provides multiple units of measurement – pounds, ounces and kilograms. It also eliminates user error by automatically calculating and adding the weight to a customer's purchase. The product will serve retail locations such as frozen yogurt, food by weight, smoke shops, among others.

The last C-store improvement included the breakdown/packaging functionality, which gives the merchant the option to set individual (single) and packaged product prices. This can apply to products with the same barcode for individual units and packages such as cases or six-packs.

Sound POS accepts all major payment methods – magnetic stripe, chip and contactless, including ApplePay, GooglePay and SamsungPay. The system allows merchants to remotely manage inventory, pricing and discounts, run reports and view sales trends, all in real-time through our Seamless Commerce portal.

Resellers in the payments industry choose Sound POS for its ease of use, including the ability to transfer devices to a different merchant and/or processing network. Sound POS offers a white label option, a lower price point, a processor agnostic approach, the cloud-based platform and system options such as cash discounting with dual pricing.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Sound POS is a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for stores to run their business. For more information about Sound POS, Sound Easy Pump, and Quantum Cloud Solutions, visit . Schedule a demo.



Michelle Danisovszky

Sound Payments

+1 904-214-2573

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.