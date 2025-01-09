Revian Announces Publication Of Its Dual Wavelength Mechanism Of Action Manuscript In Journal Of Biophotonics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Groundbreaking research highlights

Revian's patented combination of wavelengths has been shown to reduce dihydrotestosterone production by 79%

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revian, Inc., an aesthetic medical company using precise wavelengths of light to rejuvenate hair and skin, today announced the publication of a groundbreaking study in the Journal of Biophotonics . The study demonstrates the efficacy of its patented combination of wavelengths in drastically reducing dihydrotestosterone (DHT) production by 79% in laboratory studies.

This achievement represents over two times the industry standard, as finasteride typically reduces DHT by only 38% at 24 hours post-treatment, in the same in vitro experiment.

Studies have shown that DHT plays a critical causative role in androgenic alopecia, commonly known as male pattern baldness or female pattern hair loss, which affects approximately 80 million individuals in the United States and millions more worldwide. By targeting and inhibiting DHT production, Revian's innovative technology offers a non-invasive approach for a more effective solution to combat hair loss.

"We are thrilled to share these groundbreaking results," said John Oakley, CEO of Revian. "Our advanced cap technology, powered by our patented wavelength combination provides a significant advantage in combating hair loss.

Revian is poised to disrupt the non-surgical hair restoration industry."

Revian's commitment to research and development has led to the creation of a fast-growing portfolio of hair restoration home use devices.

The Revian solution offers proven results to individuals seeking effective, non-invasive hair restoration treatments.

About the REVIAN RED Hair Growth System

The REVIAN RED System is an FDA cleared, lightweight wireless cap which provides a hair loss treatment for men and women using precision light. The device's patented dual wavelength technology provides broader scalp coverage and better skin penetration, producing the best clinical trial performance of any hair rejuvenation treatment available on the market.

REVIAN RED uses a patented combination of two wavelengths of light to stimulate the production and release of nitric oxide, which is proven to increase local blood flow, reduce inflammation, and inhibit DHT production. This provides the right environment for new hair growth. REVIAN RED's cleared indication for use is for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia, to promote hair growth in males who have Norwood-Hamilton classifications of IIa-V patterns of hair loss and to treat androgenetic alopecia and to promote hair growth in females who have Ludwig-Savin Scale I-1 to II-4, II1, II2 or frontal patterns of hair loss; both with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I-IV.

About Revian, Inc.

Revian, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. The company creates products that deliver precise wavelengths of light allowing people to experience its regenerative effect in the convenience of their own homes. Revian, backed by scientific data, is committed to partnering with healthcare providers, and other caring professionals, to deliver meaningful results.

For more information visit .

Contact:

John Oakley

Revian, Inc.

[email protected]

919-939-7715

SOURCE REVIAN, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED