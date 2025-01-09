Shopify Names Domaine Highest-Tier Platinum Partner For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Domaine earned its Platinum status by exceeding Shopify's most rigorous partnership benchmarks, including specific thresholds around revenue, referrals, deal size, and attainment of Shopify Verified Skills badges for Domaine team members. Domaine is joined in the Platinum Tier by giants such as and Oracle.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as a Shopify Platinum Partner," said Mac King, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Domaine. "This achievement reflects our expertise as a result of our exclusive commitment to Shopify as the leading commerce platform. In addition, it signals the beginning of an even closer partnership as we continue to accelerate growth and push the boundaries of commerce for our shared merchants."

As a Platinum Partner, Domaine's clients gain access to exclusive resources, including 24/7 partner support and access to Shopify's Partner Solutions Engineers for advanced technical guidance. In addition, Platinum Partners are invited to join Shopify's Partner Advisory Council, an exclusive group providing strategic input to Shopify's leadership team.

"We are thrilled that Domaine has been recognized as a Platinum Tier Partner, which acknowledges their outstanding contributions and expertise in the Shopify Ecosystem," said Josh Rice, Vice President of Global Sales at Shopify. "Domaine's commitment to excellence and ability to drive significant value for our joint customers make them an integral part of our partner community. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and fostering even greater innovation together."

About Domaine:

Domaine is the world's largest Shopify design and development practice. The business supports over 100 brands on the Shopify platform and has a delivery footprint spanning the US, Canada, and Europe. BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm with deep expertise in the IT services sector, is the financial sponsor partnering with the existing executive team to support this next chapter of growth and expansion. Learn more at meetDomaine .

