Real Madrid begin their Spanish Super Cup campaign in Jeddah

(MENAFN) will begin their Spanish Super Cup campaign in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, facing Mallorca, with hopes of adding another trophy to their collection. The winner of this match will meet either or Athletic Bilbao in the final on Sunday.



Madrid enters the match in great form, having won four of their last five games, including a 2-1 victory over Valencia in a postponed Spanish league match, which propelled them to the top of La Liga. They also had a dominant 5-0 win over Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey. However, they are still without key players, including Eder Militão, Dani Carvajal, and David Alaba due to injury. French forward Kylian Mbappé, who came off the bench against Deportiva Minera, is expected to start, with Carlo Ancelotti likely to keep Turkish prodigy Arda Güler in the starting lineup after his two-goal performance in the previous match.



On the other hand, Mallorca, last season's Copa del Rey runners-up, are looking to regain confidence after a heavy 3-0 defeat to fourth-division side Pontevedra in the Copa del Rey. Despite winning two consecutive La Liga matches to close 2024, Mallorca faces a daunting task against Real Madrid. Under coach Javier Arasaté, Mallorca has struggled away from home, losing four of their last six away games. Their recent record against Real is also concerning, with only one win since October 2019, although they managed a 1-1 draw with Madrid in August. Mallorca will be missing Samu Costa, who is sidelined with a calf injury, but former Villarreal player Manu Morlanes returns after serving a suspension.

