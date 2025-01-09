AI And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market To Surpass USD 67.9 Billion By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense size is expected to register 7.7% CAGR between 2025 and 2034 propelled by advancements in ai enhancing autonomy in aerospace systems.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense was valued at USD 32.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 67.9 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights

AI advancements are transforming aerospace systems, enhancing autonomy in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous aircraft. Core AI technologies, including machine learning, computer vision, and sensor fusion, enable aerospace applications to achieve higher precision, reliability, and sophisticated decision-making without human involvement.

Despite significant potential, the AI and robotics in aerospace and defense market faces obstacles, primarily the high costs of research, development, and technology integration. Nonetheless, demand is growing for autonomous drones, AI-driven military robots, and advanced surveillance systems that promise increased operational efficiency. Regulatory requirements surrounding safety standards, data protection, and defense compliance can limit growth, but evolving defense policies and cross-border collaborations are helping to alleviate these restrictions.

The market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and services, with the hardware sector holding the largest market share at 46.7% in 2024. Hardware innovations-particularly in sensors, processors, and actuators-are crucial for developing autonomous capabilities. Enhanced data collection, real-time analytics, and improved maneuverability in drones, robots, and other unmanned vehicles are being driven by high-performance AI chips and edge computing technology, allowing faster data processing and low latency for critical missions.

Deployment in AI and robotics in aerospace and defense market is categorized across airborne, ground-based, space-based, and naval systems. The space-based segment is expected to grow, with a projected 10.4% CAGR over the forecast period. These systems are increasingly vital for surveillance, communication, and navigation, where autonomous decision-making, AI-driven data analysis, and anomaly detection are essential for operations in challenging environments. Robotics in satellites and space exploration vehicles further enhance mission efficiency, supporting tasks such as maintenance, resource collection, and planetary exploration.

North America led the AI and robotics in aerospace and defense market with a 34.5% share in 2024 and is expected to retain its dominance. Growth in the region is largely attributed to robust investments in autonomous defense technologies, AI-enhanced surveillance, and military robotics. The U.S. government, particularly the Department of Defense, is prioritizing technological innovation to modernize its defense infrastructure. Strategic partnerships with defense contractors accelerate advancements in AI and robotics, reinforcing North America's leading position in aerospace and defense technologies.

AI and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market Players

Companies including Airbus SE, Bae Systems, GE Aviation, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Iris Automation Inc., L3 Harris Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Microsoft, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmatall AG, SAAB AB, Safran SA, Sheild AI, SITA, Thales Group, The Boeing Company are some firms working in AI and robotics in aerospace and defense industry.

This AI and robotics in aerospace and defense market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2021 to 2034, for the following segments:

