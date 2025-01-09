House Of Moves And Stray Vista Studios Partner To Combine Motion Capture With LED Walls For Full Immersion Storytelling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new offering, based in Austin, Texas, combines technologies to improve productions and reduce the burden placed on actors to imagine the set and scene.

- Brian RauschLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- House of Moves , the world's oldest independent motion capture studio, and Stray Vista Studios , Texas' premier virtual production studio, today announced a strategic partnership to bring an increasingly popular cinematic storytelling tool to video games. Specifically, House of Moves will operate a motion capture stage that incorporates the immersive environments offered by Stray Vista Studios. This new full immersion offering will be available at Stray Vista Studios' 17,000 square foot production facility in Central Texas.On traditional motion capture sets, storyboards, crude props, and the guidance of the on-set director are used to communicate the lead director's vision and to simulate the scenes and anything that the actors need to interact with. The actors then use their imaginations as they interact, move, look, and react to bring the story to life. This reliance on each person's imagination not only becomes a challenge to get everyone aligned with the guiding vision, but it also creates challenges planning and choreographing the movement of actors and cameras within a scene (called“blocking”)."With XR stage assistance, we can drop everyone instantaneously into the director's vision and turn individual make-believe into a shared reality,” said Brian Rausch, CEO and owner of House of Moves.“That collective immersion lets us focus on crafting the story.”“We've utilized immersive environments for movie projects to significantly reduce the blocking issues often fixed during the post-production process,” said Nate Strayer, CEO and owner of Stray Vista Studios.“With virtual sets everyone sees and reacts in unison, with everyone looking in the right direction, even in the exact right spot, and all the cameras perfectly placed to capture the action. With this partnership, we are enabling game developers to better tell their story on the set, where it should be told, rather than entirely in post-production.”The companies will unveil the partnership in the coming days at a private event at Stray Vista Studios. Fictive Media is producing content for the launch event. Director Mark Bristol will demonstrate the compelling storytelling power of joining motion capture with immersive sets.About House of MovesThe oldest independent motion capture studio, House of Moves was created in the 1990s to produce motion capture for the record-breaking film Titanic (1997). With a wealth of industry and technological expertise, House of Moves has been a trusted partner on some of the largest grossing games and movies of all time. For more information, visit .About Stray Vista StudiosStray Vista studios was founded to utilize new technologies and innovative tools to tell better stories. The largest Virtual Production studio in Central Texas, Stray Vista is a production company that specializes in the use of virtual production, as well as a physical soundstage compound that houses our LED Volume technology and, through a partnership with House of Moves, a Motion Capture Volume. To learn more or to inquire about renting any of our Volumes, please visit .

