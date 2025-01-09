Kherson Shows Consequences Of Night, Morning Shelling Of City

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The consequences of the night and morning shelling of the city have been made public in Kherson.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant was posted on by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

“The video shows the consequences of the Russian shelling of Kherson . The enemy attacked the city last night and this morning,” the statement reads.

As noted, a vehicle, private and apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the hit. The houses have damaged walls, roofs, and broken windows.

There was no information about any casualties among the townspeople.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson СMA, also posted a video of the aftermath of the shellin .

According to him, since the morning, social workers of the Kherson City Military Administration have been communicating with the victims of the evening and morning shelling of Korabelny and Central districts.

The CMA informs that over the past day, Russian troops continued to shell the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community. Kherson, Antonivka, Komyshany, Sadove, Molodizhne, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Naddniprovske, and Pryozerne were under fire from enemy artillery and drones. As a result of the shelling of Kherson city territorial community by the enemy army, one person was killed and 4 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops struck 40 settlements in Kherson region yesterday, January 8 , killing four people and injuring 10 others.