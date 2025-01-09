UNDP's Dark Secrets: Unregistered Funds And Systemic Corruption

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An audit by the UNDP Office of Audit and Research has unveiled
serious legal and financial violations within the United Nations
Development Program's (UNDP) Azerbaijan Country Office. The
findings, which reveal issues of transparency, mismanagement of
funds, and potential corruption, raise significant concerns about
the office's operations.
Unregistered grants and lack of oversight
The audit revealed that in 2023, the UNDP Azerbaijan Country
Office allocated $754,570 in grants to 23 non-governmental
organizations (NGOs) for 29 projects. However, these grants were
transferred to personal accounts via contracts with LLCs or
individuals connected to the NGOs, bypassing Azerbaijani laws
requiring the registration of such funds. The recipients'
identities remain undisclosed, sparking further scrutiny.
Additionally, the office allocated $2.6 million-$1.3 million for
enhancing NGO capacities and $1.3 million for expanding a mine
action program. However, as with the earlier grants, the recipients
and their roles remain ambiguous in the audit document. Such
actions, according to the audit, violate national laws on grant
registration and expose funds to risks of fraud and misuse.
Corruption concerns and inflated
expenditures
The audit also highlighted swelling expenses within the
Azerbaijan Country Office, with development activities costing
$15.2 million in 2023-a 12% increase from the previous year.
Coupled with a projected $30 million budget deficit for 2021–2025,
these figures point to possible financial mismanagement. The audit
classified the grant management practices in Azerbaijan as
“critically negative,” warning of reputational risks and fiduciary
lapses.
Moreover, concerns extend to initiatives such as the Women's
Resource Centers, which reportedly received $92,000 for basic
training programs for women affected by war. However, the lack of
clear accountability or transparency regarding the project has
drawn criticism. The director of one center allegedly barred
Azerbaijani state inspectors from entering, further deepening
suspicions.
Ignoring local laws
The audit also spotlighted UNDP's controversial stance regarding
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. In 2022, during an
international conference on post-conflict reconstruction in
liberated territories, the Azerbaijan Country Office was the only
international organization that refused to visit Shusha-a symbolic
city of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. This decision was perceived as
disrespect for the country's territorial integrity.
In light of these revelations, Azerbaijani authorities have
reportedly initiated investigations into the NGOs and LLCs
involved. President Ilham Aliyev recently addressed the broader
issue of illegal grants, emphasizing the monitoring of foreign
donor activities, particularly funds channeled through unofficial
means. Speaking in a January 7, 2025, interview, he condemned
programs aimed at“brainwashing” Azerbaijani youth and fostering
betrayal through unregistered foreign grants.
The audit findings raise critical questions: Why has the
Azerbaijan Country Office ignored UNDP headquarters'
recommendations to address legal violations since 2019? What
purpose do these grants serve if not transparently legalized? And
who within the office will be held accountable for these
breaches?
These revelations cast a shadow over the credibility of UNDP's
operations in Azerbaijan and highlight the urgent need for systemic
reforms to restore trust and ensure compliance with both UN and
national standards.
Local Azerbaijani media outlets and agencies have sent a inquiry
regarding the issue.
MENAFN09012025000195011045ID1109071898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.