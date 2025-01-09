Azerbaijan Paves Way To Safer Digital Future By Strengthening Cybersecurity Measures

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In an era where threats continue to grow in sophistication and frequency, Azerbaijan has made notable strides in strengthening its cybersecurity framework. Despite challenges, including high-profile cyberattacks on both public institutions and individual citizens, the is actively implementing various measures to safeguard digital spaces. However, recent reports from the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security (SCIS) reveal that vulnerabilities persist, with thousands of users falling victim to cybercrimes in 2024.

Cyberattacks in Azerbaijan: A growing threat

According to SCIS, nearly 4,000 users in Azerbaijan were targeted by hackers in 2024 alone. The cybersecurity agency revealed that these attacks affected various individuals, including employees from state institutions, highlighting ongoing lapses in cyber hygiene. Particularly concerning is the breach of personal data, with 3,798 accounts associated with state electronic services compromised. These breaches exposed sensitive data such as login information and passwords, posing significant risks to both personal security and national infrastructure.

The report also highlights that 134 employees from 32 state institutions were victims of cyberattacks due to insufficient adherence to cybersecurity best practices. These figures underscore the importance of proper training and awareness, as well as the need for more stringent enforcement of cybersecurity measures in public and private sectors.

The Cyber Hygiene project: A proactive approach to digital safety

In response to these challenges, Azerbaijan's government has launched several initiatives, most notably the Cyber Hygiene Project. This program, a collaborative effort between the Electronic Government Development Center, the Special Communication and Information Security State Service, and B.EST Solutions LLC, seeks to promote cybersecurity awareness and practices among both public and private sector employees.

The Cyber Hygiene Project provides training and testing across three key groups: managers, regular users, and specialists. These programs aim to tackle specific cyber risks each group faces, with an emphasis on human activity and its role in cybersecurity vulnerabilities. A multilevel approach is employed to map risks and identify security gaps based on feedback from participants. The testing and training are powered by CybExer, an Estonian cybersecurity firm with international recognition for its expertise in the field. The project focuses on practical knowledge such as secure internet use, protecting personal and corporate information, and identifying risky online behavior.

This project is a critical component of national security.

Cyber hygiene, in essence, is the foundation of digital safety. It encompasses essential skills and knowledge aimed at reducing network threats by teaching individuals how to recognize and mitigate risks. Cyber hygiene includes practices such as secure internet usage, protecting personal and corporate data, and understanding common online threats like identity theft, financial fraud, and corporate espionage.

A key element of the Cyber Hygiene Project is teaching individuals how to identify vulnerabilities, both personal and institutional, and how to address them proactively. The ultimate goal is to foster a culture of vigilance and preparedness, where individuals understand the importance of cybersecurity and take concrete steps to protect themselves and their organizations.

The road ahead: Enhancing awareness and preventing cyberattacks

Despite these initiatives, there are still significant hurdles to overcome. As evidenced by the cyberattacks statistic, many citizens and public employees remain unaware of or neglect the importance of cybersecurity practices. This knowledge gap, combined with the rapid pace of digital transformation, means that Azerbaijan's fight against cybercrime is far from over. The SCIS has urged state agencies to adopt centralized antivirus systems and recommended that citizens install antivirus software to further protect themselves from cyber threats. Additionally, the government has emphasized the need for greater vigilance, such as avoiding suspicious links and reporting fraudulent websites to platforms like gov.

In conclusion, while Azerbaijan is making significant progress in enhancing its cybersecurity infrastructure, challenges remain. The success of programs like the Cyber Hygiene Project will depend on continuous engagement, education and enforcement. As the country strengthens its digital defenses, the focus must shift toward creating a cybersecurity culture where both institutions and individuals are equally responsible for safeguarding their data and digital activities. Strengthening cyber hygiene, coupled with a proactive approach to cybersecurity, will be essential in mitigating future risks and ensuring a safer digital landscape for Azerbaijan's citizens and institutions.