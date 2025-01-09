Azerbaijan Addresses Consumer Rights Violations With 48 Administrative Protocols In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In 2024, the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the of issued 48 administrative violation protocols under the Law "On Protection of Consumer Rights," Azernews reports.

According to the State Service, the protocols involved 25 legal entities and 8 individuals.

The violations included several consumer rights breaches, such as:



Failing to replace or refund defective or poor-quality products,

Selling non-food items at prices higher than those indicated,

Not pricing goods in manats as required by law,

Adding contract terms that limited consumer rights beyond what legislation allows,

Not preparing menus in compliance with legal standards,

Misleading consumers in billing,

Failing to deliver ordered packages within the stated timeframe, and Ignoring written instructions from the State Service regarding various shortcomings.

The State Service continues to work to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws and uphold fair market practices.