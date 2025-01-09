عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Addresses Consumer Rights Violations With 48 Administrative Protocols In 2024

Azerbaijan Addresses Consumer Rights Violations With 48 Administrative Protocols In 2024


1/9/2025 5:07:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In 2024, the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy issued 48 administrative violation protocols under the Law "On Protection of Consumer Rights," Azernews reports.

According to the State Service, the protocols involved 25 legal entities and 8 individuals.

The violations included several consumer rights breaches, such as:

  • Failing to replace or refund defective or poor-quality products,
  • Selling non-food items at prices higher than those indicated,
  • Not pricing goods in manats as required by law,
  • Adding contract terms that limited consumer rights beyond what legislation allows,
  • Not preparing menus in compliance with legal standards,
  • Misleading consumers in billing,
  • Failing to deliver ordered packages within the stated timeframe, and
  • Ignoring written instructions from the State Service regarding various shortcomings.

The State Service continues to work to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws and uphold fair market practices.

MENAFN09012025000195011045ID1109071895


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search