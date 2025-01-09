Azerbaijan Addresses Consumer Rights Violations With 48 Administrative Protocols In 2024
Akbar Novruz
In 2024, the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market
Supervision under the Ministry of Economy issued 48 administrative
violation protocols under the Law "On Protection of Consumer
Rights," Azernews reports.
According to the State Service, the protocols involved 25 legal
entities and 8 individuals.
The violations included several consumer rights breaches, such
as:
Failing to replace or refund defective or poor-quality
products,
Selling non-food items at prices higher than those
indicated,
Not pricing goods in manats as required by law,
Adding contract terms that limited consumer rights beyond what
legislation allows,
Not preparing menus in compliance with legal standards,
Misleading consumers in billing,
Failing to deliver ordered packages within the stated
timeframe, and
Ignoring written instructions from the State Service regarding
various shortcomings.
The State Service continues to work to ensure compliance with
consumer protection laws and uphold fair market practices.
