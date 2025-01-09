DCT Abu Dhabi And Mubadala Foundation Launch House Of Artisans Design Competition
House of Artisans invites students, designers, and creative studios in the UAE to participate in the competition under three main categories: Art, Furniture Design and Product Design
Submissions are open until 9 February 2025, with an opportunity for selected designs to be acquired by Mubadala Foundation and exhibited in its offices around the world
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 9 January 2025: House of Artisans, an initiative under The Department of Culture and tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) which is dedicated to preserving the UAE's rich heritage of craftmanship, has announced an exciting open call for UAE-based designers, creative studios, and design students. Sponsored by Mubadala, the House of Artisans Design Competition offers a platform for emerging designers and artists in the UAE to showcase their creativity, with the winning design prominently displayed at Mubadala's Headquarters.
