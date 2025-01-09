DCT Abu Dhabi And Mubadala Foundation Launch House Of Artisans Design Competition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

House of Artisans invites students, designers, and creative studios in the UAE to participate in the competition under three main categories: Art, Furniture Design and Product Design



Submissions are open until 9 February 2025, with an opportunity for selected designs to be acquired by Mubadala Foundation and exhibited in its offices around the world

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 9 January 2025: House of Artisans, an initiative under The Department of Culture and – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) which is dedicated to preserving the UAE's rich heritage of craftmanship, has announced an exciting open call for UAE-based designers, creative studios, and design students. Sponsored by Mubadala, the House of Artisans Design Competition offers a platform for emerging designers and artists in the UAE to showcase their creativity, with the winning design prominently displayed at Mubadala's Headquarters.