Benefit Cosmetics Is Revealing Its New Brow Product: Mighty Fine Brow Pen
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Superfine triple tip brow pen
From the #1 brow brand worldwide comes a brand-new superfine brow pen. With 0.1 mm brush tips, Mighty Fine Brow Pen is the FINEST triple-tip brow pen out there - seriously, we checked. It instantly fills in brows and mimics the look of natural hair for a full, defined, and natural look that lasts all day. Shake it up & flick onto clean, dry brows to build your own MIGHTY Fine moment.
HOW-TO-BRÖW
Shake, shake, shake!
Hold the brush perpendicular to brows to get the finest lines. Flick upwards onto clean, dry brows.
THE (MIGHTY) FINE PRINT
Easily fills in sparse areas
Rich color
Brows look defined
FIRST triple-tip brush pen on the market
FINEST triple tip brow pen available (0.1 mm!)
3 superfine 0.1 mm lines in 1 stroke!
24-hour longwear
Waterproof & sweatproof
Smudge-proof & transfer-proof
Mighty Fine Brow Pen is available at Benefit boutiques & Sephora.
