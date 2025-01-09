عربي


Benefit Cosmetics Is Revealing Its New Brow Product: Mighty Fine Brow Pen


1/9/2025 5:03:06 AM

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Superfine triple tip brow pen

From the #1 brow brand worldwide comes a brand-new superfine brow pen. With 0.1 mm brush tips, Mighty Fine Brow Pen is the FINEST triple-tip brow pen out there - seriously, we checked. It instantly fills in brows and mimics the look of natural hair for a full, defined, and natural look that lasts all day. Shake it up & flick onto clean, dry brows to build your own MIGHTY Fine moment.

HOW-TO-BRÖW
Shake, shake, shake!
Hold the brush perpendicular to brows to get the finest lines. Flick upwards onto clean, dry brows.

THE (MIGHTY) FINE PRINT

  • Easily fills in sparse areas
  • Rich color
  • Brows look defined

    FIRST triple-tip brush pen on the market
    FINEST triple tip brow pen available (0.1 mm!)
    3 superfine 0.1 mm lines in 1 stroke!

  • 24-hour longwear
  • Waterproof & sweatproof
  • Smudge-proof & transfer-proof

Mighty Fine Brow Pen is available at Benefit boutiques & Sephora.



