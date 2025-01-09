Benefit Cosmetics Is Revealing Its New Brow Product: Mighty Fine Brow Pen

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Superfine triple tip brow pen

From the #1 brow brand worldwide comes a brand-new superfine brow pen. With 0.1 mm brush tips, Mighty Fine Brow Pen is the FINEST triple-tip brow pen out there - seriously, we checked. It instantly fills in brows and mimics the look of natural hair for a full, defined, and natural look that lasts all day. Shake it up & flick onto clean, dry brows to build your own MIGHTY Fine moment.

HOW-TO-BRÖW

Shake, shake, shake!

Hold the brush perpendicular to brows to get the finest lines. Flick upwards onto clean, dry brows.

THE (MIGHTY) FINE PRINT



Easily fills in sparse areas

Rich color

Brows look defined



FIRST triple-tip brush pen on the market

FINEST triple tip brow pen available (0.1 mm!)

3 superfine 0.1 mm lines in 1 stroke!





24-hour longwear

Waterproof & sweatproof Smudge-proof & transfer-proof

Mighty Fine Brow Pen is available at Benefit boutiques & Sephora.



