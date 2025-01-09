Hamad Int'l Airport Sets Records In 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Doha : Hamad international airport has achieved a historic milestone in 2024, welcoming 52.7 million passengers-a 15pc increase compared to 2023.



This achievement further solidifies its position as a key global hub and the highest-ranked Middle Eastern airport for connectivity, according to the Airport Council International's (ACI) 2024 Airport Connectivity Report.

Aircraft movements surged to 279,000, reflecting a 10pc year-on-year growth. The airport also handled 2.6 million tonnes of cargo, marking a 12pc increase. In baggage handling, the airport processed 41.3 million bags with enhanced efficiency.

Local passenger traffic grew by 16pc, surpassing transfer traffic for the first time.

The collaboration between Hamad International Airport and Qatar Tourism played a pivotal role, attracting over 12 million point-to-point travellers.

The airport demonstrated its capacity to manage high volumes efficiently, with over 4 million travellers passing through every month.

The airport's global network expanded to 197 destinations, supported by 55 airlines, including new partners like China Southern Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Japan Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, and Akasa Air.

Hub carrier Qatar Airways added strategic destinations such as Osaka, Hamburg, Lisbon, and Toronto, bolstering global connectivity.

Traffic from emerging Asian markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam showed strong growth, complemented by an 87% surge in traffic to China.

European markets, including the UK, Germany, Spain, and France, recorded double-digit growth, underscoring Hamad International Airport's global appeal and pivotal role in bridging east and west.

Hamad Ali Al-Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, commented,“Our record-breaking achievements underscore our vision of establishing Qatar as a premier global hub for connectivity, commerce, and tourism.”

“These results highlight our operational efficiency, consistent pursuit of innovation, and unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional passenger experience, which has once again earned us the Skytrax World's Best Airport Award in 2024.”

He added,“November and December 2024 saw point-to-point passenger volumes surpassing those recorded during the FIFA World Cup 2022. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are committed to the next chapter-enhancing infrastructure with additional gates by mid-2025, strengthening global partnerships, and contributing to Qatar's economic growth.”

-B