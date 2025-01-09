Kate Middleton's Birthday: 5 Controversies That Rocked Princess Of Wales Topless Photo, Racism Allegations And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kate Middleton turns 43 on January 9, 2025. The Princess of Wales has faced several controversies during her time as a senior royal, from speculation about her personal life to public missteps during royal tours. Let's take a look.

Breakup with Prince William

Before their marriage, Kate and Prince William's relationship faced a brief but widely-publicised breakup in 2007. Media reports at the time suggested reasons being William's interest in someone "more exciting".

| Can Kate Middleton spark a comeback for British Royal family in 2025?

The couple reconciled shortly after, with Kate later describing the period as difficult but valuable for her personal growth.

Photo scandals

The royal couple's honeymoon photos, published by an Australian magazine, caused a breach of privacy in 2011. This incident was followed by another major controversy in 2012 when a French magazine published topless photos of Kate sunbathing.

| Know what Kate Middleton talked about at the Christmas Day

The royal couple sued the publication, emphasising the violation of privacy. They received $150,000 (nearly ₹1.3 crore at present rate) as compensation.

Public visits

Kate and William's visits have sometimes drawn backlash. Their 2016 trip to India's Kaziranga National Park was criticised for being tone-deaf, especially as a rhino was killed soon after their visit.

Similarly, their 2022 Caribbean tour faced protests highlighting the monarchy's colonial past and calls for reparations.

Allegations of racism

The couple's US visit in 2022 coincided with accusations of racism against a royal aide. The timing overshadowed their trip, with protests and public criticism adding to the strain.

Cancer

Kate's absence from public life in 2024 due to a health issue sparked widespread speculation and conspiracy theories. It was later later revealed to be cancer.

| Kate's Christmas day look: A stunning emerald-green coat that steals the spotlig

During this time, her photoshopped images on social media, released by the princess herself, caused more controversies as people speculated what she was trying to hide. Many alleged that a body double was used in Kate's place while many social media users doubted something“sinister”.