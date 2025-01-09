DPIIT Partners With JK Cement To Support Product Startups, Innovators, And Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

DPIIT joins Hands with JK Cement to prop up Product Startups, Innovators, And Entrepreneurs A Step Forward to Boost Sector towards Innovation and Global Leadership

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT), of Commerce & Industry and JK Cement, a leading of grey and white Cement, to usher innovation, empower entrepreneurs, and strengthen India's manufacturing ecosystem.



DPIIT join Hands with JK Cement



According to DPIIT, this strategic collaboration aims to transform India into a global manufacturing hub by nurturing product startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs. The partnership will enable access to cutting-edge infrastructure, state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facilities, mentorship opportunities, pilot projects, and university resources under JK Cement.







(L to R) Mr . Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement, Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jaranga, Director, Startup India and Mr. Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT



Terming this MoU as a Startup friendly initiative, Mr. Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said that it is a right step in the direction of creating synergies with JK Cement to build a conducive environment for startups and innovators.





Adding further Mr. Singh said this much needed endeavour will immensely help the budding entrepreneurs to scale new heights through this collaboration, will eventually transform innovative ideas into impactful solutions thus emerging India as a global leader in the arena of manufacturing and innovation.





Outlining the essence of this strategic alliance, Director Startup India, Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal revealed that this pro-startup initiative seeks to accelerate entrepreneurship, create viable solutions and drive sustainable development by supporting atleast 10 startups and entrepreneurs over the next one year.





Reiterating JK Cement's commitment, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement Ltd , said“Partnering with DPIIT reflects our unwavering commitment to nation-building. Together, we aim to cultivate a dynamic and competitive manufacturing ecosystem, driving India's ambition of becoming a self-reliant and innovation-led economy. This collaboration will ensure that India's manufacturing ecosystem reaches unprecedented heights, fostering economic prosperity and technological advancement.”



DPIIT and JK Cement envision a future where India stands as a global leader in manufacturing, characterized by innovation, sustainability, and economic resilience. By investing in the growth and development of startups, this partnership is set to create a robust foundation for long-term national progress and self-reliance.





About JK Cement

JK Cement Ltd. is among India's top manufacturers of grey and white cement and home-building solutions globally. For over five decades, JK Cement has contributed to India's infrastructure through product quality, customer focus, and technology leadership, beginning with its flagship grey cement unit in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, in May 1975.



The company's grey cement capacity is 24.2 MTPA, making it a leading manufacturer with a strong presence across 15 states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. With a total White Cement and Wall Putty Capacity of 3.05 MTPA, JK White Cement is sold in 36 countries around the globe. The Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd.





In 2023, JK Cement launched JK Maxx Paints, offering wall, wood, and metal finishes. In the same year, JKCement expanded into construction chemicals with JK Profix, a waterproofing line, and also entered the Ready-Mix Concrete segment with JK Super Concrete, serving Delhi NCR and set for nationwide growth.