Qatar 'Strengthens Status As Luxury Destination With DJWE'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has firmly established itself as a leading luxury destination, highlighted by the long-standing presence of the annual Doha Jewellery and Watches (DJWE), according to Rose Jewellery founder Purnima Sheth.

Also the company's Luxury Sales senior director, Sheth cited the country's rapid economic growth, world-class infrastructure, and dedication to providing exceptional experiences are key factors to this status.

“Qatar is constantly striving to innovate and enhance its offerings, with a focus on sustainability and unique experiences,” she told Gulf Times. Her remarks come as Rose Jewellery, a partner of Alfardan Jewellery, prepares to participate in the latest edition of DJWE, taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre from January 30-February 5.

Sheth also shared her personal connection to the prestigious event, saying:“Doha is close to my heart as my closest friends who are now family to me are there and because of DJWE I get to see them so often.”

She underlined Rose Jewellery's consistent participation in DJWE for a decade, stressing the brand's commitment to the Qatari market and its“dedication to providing discerning clientele with access to unparalleled luxury and elegance”.

It is learnt that Rose has consistently captivated audiences with its stunning collections, showcasing the finest craftsmanship and most dazzling gemstones.

According to Sheth, Rose will be showcasing three new collections: Opera, a tribute to Art Deco featuring geometric shapes and vibrant gemstones; Colours of Life, a vibrant collection celebrating the beauty of life through a kaleidoscope of gemstones; and Amun-Ra, a debut collection inspired by Ancient Egypt, featuring intricate hieroglyphics and majestic symbols crafted in 18K gold.

She lauded the event as it offers an amazing display of luxury, featuring some of the most prestigious jewellery and watch brands worldwide. Visitors can explore a curated selection of exquisite creations, including an array of diamond pieces, gemstones, intricate timepieces, and innovative designs, each demonstrating the highest level of artistry and craftsmanship.

“The exhibition takes place at the state-of-the-art DECC, providing a sophisticated and elegant setting for this high-profile event. The venue's contemporary architecture and luxurious interiors create an atmosphere of refinement and exclusivity.

“DJWE offers a range of exclusive experiences beyond the exhibition floor. VIP lounges provide a haven of tranquillity and personalised service, while private consultations with expert jewellers and watchmakers offer a unique opportunity to explore and acquire exceptional pieces,” Sheth said.

She added that the exhibition also celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Qatar, featuring local talent and craftsmanship. Qatari designers and artisans are given a platform to showcase their unique creations, offering visitors a glimpse into the country's vibrant artistic scene. According to Sheth, this comes on the heels of Rose Jewellery's own expansion with the opening of its expansive 21,000sq ft flagship boutique,“The House of Rose”, in Mumbai.

This move, according to the company, solidifies their position as a global Indian luxury brand. It invests heavily in the handcrafting of its one-of-a-kind pieces using consciously sourced diamonds and gemstones.

