Rachel Deelynn Unleashes Bold New Anthem 'CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Worldwide single, CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? Rachel DeeLynn

Clinetel Records Sony artist takes on worldwide the week of January 7th and all streaming platforms on January 17th.

- Chadwick Easton, Melody Maker MagazineNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville based rock artist Rachel DeeLynn is back with a seismic new single,“CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?” - a high-energy, anthemic track that's as defiant as it is empowering. Known for her commanding vocals and unapologetically tell-all songwriting, DeeLynn's latest release scorches its way through the modern music scene, demanding not just to be heard, but to be understood.In this explosive track, DeeLynn delivers a raw, gritty vocal performance with unique emphasis and inflection in each line. With powerful, infectious guitar riffs, driving drums, and a chorus that hits like a shot of adrenaline,“CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?” is a call to arms for anyone who's ever been silenced or ignored. The track's electrifying energy is matched only by DeeLynn's lyrical ability to twist bone-deep pain into a lasting legacy that incites positive change and hope in others.“...She's a formidable talent with a penchant for dramatic vocals and biting lyrical content.” says Chadwick Easton of Melody Maker Magazine.“There's a clear commercial slant to the songwriting and presentation. It's never crass, and no sensible listener will begrudge her aspirations. She wants success, and she'll get it– on her terms. This is a major league talent at the beginning of their voyage in the spotlight, and we can be confident that her songs will provide an account of every twist and turn ahead.”DeeLynn's musical journey has always been marked by her innate ability to captivate her audience with authenticity and a fearless approach to telling the whole truth- the good, the bad, and the ugliest.“CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?” is no different. The song not only showcases DeeLynn's powerful emotional range, but also her ability to craft music that resonates deeply with fans across the globe and genres.As a follow-up to her previous Grammy-considered single,“CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?” promises to push Rachel DeeLynn further toward the forefront of the modern rock scene. The track is set to impact both radio and streaming platforms worldwide and has accumulated glowing reviews from publications such as Medium, Rockd Magazine, and Hollywood Digest.Rachel DeeLynn has shared her talents with venues across the globe and honed her skills at the acclaimed Berklee College of Music. In addition, she recently signed with Clinetel Records Nashville Sony and Artec Sync and was recently featured on ETV Nashville and WNAX FM."CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?" is playing on radio stations across the globe beginning January 7th, and will be available on all streaming platforms January 17th.Stay tuned for upcoming interviews, follow up singles and a chance to rock out live to“CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?” with Rachel.For press inquiries or interview requests, please contact: [Thornton Cline| Clinetel Records Nashville | ...]Social Media Links:Instagram:Facebook:Youtube: @racheldeelynn2287TikTok: @racheldeelynnWebsite:Spotify:

Thornton Cline

Clinetel Records/Sony

+1 615-573-4880

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.