DELFI Diagnostics To Participate In J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Leader in liquid biopsy, cancer screening, and monitoring speaks at largest healthcare symposium

BALTIMORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

DELFI Diagnostics, ,

developer of accessible blood-based, liquid biopsy tests that deliver a new way to enhance early cancer detection, today announced the company will participate in the upcoming 43rd Annual Healthcare in San Francisco.

The company's management is scheduled to present and participate in a Q&A session on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET. To learn more about DELFI Diagnostics, visit DELFIDiagnostics

About DELFI Diagnostics

DELFI Diagnostics is developing next-generation, blood-based tests that are accurate, accessible, and deliver a new way to help detect cancer. DELFI tests are built to solve the highest-burden population health issues, including in historically underserved demographics, and have the potential to save lives on a global scale. FirstLook Lung, for individuals eligible for lung cancer screening, is our first laboratory-developed screening test and requires a simple blood draw that can be incorporated with routine blood work. The test is based on fragmentomics, the discovery that cancer cells are more chaotic than normal cells and, when they die, leave behind tell-tale patterns and characteristics of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragments in the blood. The DELFI platform applies advanced machine-learning technology to whole-genome sequencing data to assess individuals' cfDNA fragments against populations with and without cancer. FirstLook Lung uses these millions of data points to reliably identify individuals who may have cancer detected through low-dose CT, including early-stage disease, with a negative predictive value of 99.8 percent. This test has not been cleared or approved by the FDA.

