Press Freedom Center Statement On The Release Of Cecilia Sala

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, issued the following statement on the wrongful detention of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala in Iran:



Cecilia Sala is free. The National Press Club celebrates her release from unjust detention in Iran and her safe return to Italy. Sala's ordeal was a brazen attack on press freedom and a reminder of the extraordinary risks journalists face to bring the truth to light. Her freedom is a victory for journalism and for all who stand against the silencing of the press.

While we are relieved Sala is no longer enduring the cruel conditions of Evin prison, her detention remains an unacceptable stain on Iran's human rights record. Sala, a fearless journalist, was on an approved reporting trip, adhering to all regulations required for journalists working in the country. Yet, she was subjected to arbitrary detention, held in solitary confinement in violation of UN standards, and deprived of her basic rights.

We condemn the Iranian government's continued targeting of journalists and reiterate a simple, unequivocal truth:

journalism is not a crime.

No journalist should face imprisonment, intimidation, or inhumane treatment for pursuing the truth.

Sala's release is not the end of the fight. Many journalists remain imprisoned in Iran and around the world, often facing unspeakable conditions for their commitment to exposing the truth. We call on governments and global leaders to demand the release of all detained journalists and to hold oppressive regimes accountable for their attempts to silence the press.

The National Press Club stands resolute in its mission to defend press freedom and protect journalists everywhere. We cheer Cecilia Sala's return home, but we will not rest until the fundamental rights of all journalists are respected.

