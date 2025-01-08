Lift Off! Swiss Students Build Next-Gen Reusable Rockets
Rocket-building used to be the sole preserve of space-faring nations like the United States or Russia. Now many other players are getting involved from private companies to young researchers, even from Switzerland.
October 10, 2024
In this short video, SWI swissinfo visits two groups of students who are developing different reusable rocket systems in Dübendorf, near Zurich, and near Gruyères, in western Switzerland. Each rocket is able to find its way back to Earth independently and intact.
Swiss students drive rocket research forward
Sep 27, 2024
Sep 27, 2024
Swiss students are propelling the future of space travel with innovative reusable rocket technology, putting Switzerland on the map in the global space race.
Read more: Swiss students drive rocket research forward
