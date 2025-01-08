Lift Off! Swiss Students Build Next-Gen Reusable Rockets

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Rocket-building used to be the sole preserve of space-faring nations like the United States or Russia. Now many other players are getting involved from private companies to young researchers, even from Switzerland.

Deutsch de Eine neue Generation baut Raketen Original Read more: Eine neue Generation baut Rakete

Italiano it Verso lo spazio e ritorno: una nuova generazione costruisce dei razzi Read more: Verso lo spazio e ritorno: una nuova generazione costruisce dei razz

Português pt Uma nova geração constrói foguetes Read more: Uma nova geração constrói foguete

日本語 ja 新世代のロケット開発 Read more: 新世代のロケット開

العربية ar جيل جديد يصنع الصواريخ Read more: جيل جديد يصنع الصواري

中文 zh 年轻一代正在建造火箭 Read more: 年轻一代正在建造火 Русский ru Как новое поколение ученых проектирует многоразовые ракеты Read more: Как новое поколение ученых проектирует многоразовые ракет

In this short video, SWI swissinfo visits two groups of students who are developing different reusable rocket systems in Dübendorf, near Zurich, and near Gruyères, in western Switzerland. Each rocket is able to find its way back to Earth independently and intact.

More More Swiss students drive rocket research forward

This content was published on Sep 27, 2024 Swiss students are propelling the future of space travel with innovative reusable rocket technology, putting Switzerland on the map in the global space race.

