Harley Street Health District To Attend Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,January 2025: The Howard de Walden Estate, long-term owner and custodian of the Harley Street District, will return to Arab Health 2025 for the eighth consecutive year, accompanied by 15 world-class clinics and hospital groups.

With a renewed focus on health innovation and adapting to evolving patient needs, the Harley Street Health District will highlight London's healthcare excellence, showcasing the quality and diversity of services available to patients from the Middle East and beyond.



Fortius Clinic

Guy's and St Thomas' Specialist Care

HCA Healthcare UK

John Bell & Crodyen; Pharmaceutical Wholesale Services

Marris Medical

Pharmacierge

Phoenix Hospital Group

Priory

Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN)

Re:Cognition Health

The London Clinic

The Retina Clinic London

Top Doctors Group Welbeck Health Partners

This year's delegation includes:

Located in the heart of London, the Harley Street Health District is more than just a collection of buildings. It is a vibrant healthcare ecosystem, home to over 300 healthcare providers, 5,000 practitioners, and 40% of London's independent healthcare market. The district offers a comprehensive spectrum of services-from primary care and diagnostics to specialist healthcare, with expertise across oncology, cardiology, orthopaedics, women's health, mental health, and advanced diagnostics.

Neighbouring Marylebone Village and a thriving knowledge economy, the district represents the pinnacle of healthcare innovation and excellence, combining a historic legacy with a future-focused outlook.

Julian Best, Executive Property Director at Howard de Walden, comments:“The UK represents a key destination for Middle Eastern patients seeking world-class healthcare expertise and innovation. We are delighted to return to Arab Health as part of the UK Pavilion, showcasing the groundbreaking work of our healthcare providers and the unique strengths of the Harley Street Health District in delivering exceptional patient care on a global stage.”

Key Presentations and Events at Arab Health 2025:

Throughout the conference, the Harley Street Health District delegation will host presentations and discussions led by esteemed clinicians, highlighting advancements across a variety of fields:



Priory Fireside Chat: Open Conversations: Mental Health, Stigma, and the Economic Impact” (3:00 pm – 4:00 pm). Register here. Dr Emer McSweeney, Re:Cognition Health: Presentation on breakthrough Alzheimer treatments (4:10 pm – 5:10 pm)

Monday, 27 January



Edward Ungar, Pharmacierge: Showcasing innovation in private healthcare through robotics and machine learning (10:30 am – 11:00 am)

Dr Ian Gargan, PHIN: Discussion on the benefits of gold-standard healthcare data, insights, and expertise (1:45 pm – 2:15 pm) The Retina Clinic London: Showcase of cutting-edge innovations in diagnosing and treating diabetic eye disease (3:00 pm – 4:00 pm)

Tuesday, 28 January



Dr Robin Chatterjee, HCA UK: Demonstration of advanced regenerative medicine for the non-surgical management of musculoskeletal conditions (1:45 – 2:45 pm) Karen Grace, John Bell & Crodyen; Pharmaceutical Wholesale Services: How we enable you to deliver world-class healthcare (3:00 pm – 4:00 pm)

Wednesday, 29 January

The Arab Health Exhibition & Congress will take place from 27–30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The Harley Street Health District will be located on the ABHI UK Pavilion in Hall 2 (Stand H2.F30).

About Harley Street Health District:

Located in London's iconic heart, the Harley Street Health District is a local community with a global pulse; neighbour to both the vibrant Marylebone Village and a thriving knowledge ecosystem. With over a century of history and its sights set firmly on the future, the district is more than a collection of buildings – for partners, it's a space to co-create the next chapter and for young talent, a platform to flourish.