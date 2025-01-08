Brazil Welcomes Record 6.65 Million Foreign Tourists In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's sector achieved unprecedented success in 2024. The country attracted 6,657,377 international visitors, marking a 12.6% increase from the previous year. This record-breaking figure showcases Brazil's growing appeal as a global destination.

Key Highlights

Foreign tourists spent $6.62 billion in Brazil up to November 2024. This amount surpasses all previous records since 1995. The surge in visitors and spending reflects the country's efforts to enhance its international image and tourism infrastructure.



São Paulo led the way as the primary entry point for foreign visitors. The state welcomed 2,207,015 tourists in 2024. Rio de Janeiro followed closely, receiving 1,513,235 international guests. Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul also saw significant visitor numbers.



Several states experienced remarkable growth in foreign arrivals. Roraima saw a 97% increase, while Santa Catarina enjoyed a 71.7% boost. These figures highlight Brazil's diverse appeal beyond its major cities.





Visitor Demographics

Argentina remained the top source of international visitors to Brazil. Over 1.9 million Argentinians crossed the border in 2024. The United States and Chile secured the second and third positions, respectively.



Paraguay and Uruguay collectively contributed more than 833,000 visitors. The total number of visitors from these Latin American countries was 3,438,736, accounting for 51.65% of all international tourists to Brazil in 2024.



The remaining 3,218,641 visitors, or 48.35% of the total, came from countries outside of Latin America.

This group includes tourists from:







United States: 696,512 visitors



European countries (including France, Portugal, Germany, UK, Italy, and Spain)

Other regions such as Asia and Africa



Air travel continues to be the preferred mode of transportation for international tourists. Two-thirds of foreign visitors arrived by plane. This preference underscores the importance of Brazil's efforts to expand its air connectivity.Future OutlookThe Brazilian government aims to surpass 8.1 million annual foreign visitors in the coming years. This goal aligns with the National Tourism Plan for 2024-2027.The plan seeks to establish Brazil as South America's premier tourist destination. To support this growth, the government announced new investments in tourism acceleration.A budget of R$63.6 million will fund regional programs to attract more international flights. These initiatives are expected to create at least 500,000 new airline seats within a year.