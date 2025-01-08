QNB Corporate And SME Branch Opens At Al Sadd Sports Club

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group announced the opening of its newest Corporate and SME branch at Al Sadd Sports Club on January 7, 2025, offering comprehensive services to its customers.

Strategically located in one of Doha's most vibrant sites, the new branch underscores QNB's commitment to empowering corporate and SME clients with excellent solutions.

Its convenient location ensures easy access for clients while reflecting QNB's innovative approach to service delivery.

The new branch will offer a comprehensive range of services, including tailored financial products, business advisory support, and digital banking solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

The branch will also feature state-of-the-art facilities and a highly skilled team to ensure exceptional service for all corporate and SME clients.

With the launch of this new branch, QNB reaffirms its position as a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, committed to supporting Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.