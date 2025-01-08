Appointment Of An Advisor To Implement Changes In The Operating And Development Portfolio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Having assessed the situation on its core markets, the fit of the company's near-term development portfolio and the existing operating portfolio with the current situation, as well as financing opportunities, the Management Board of Enefit Green has decided to look for opportunities to exit the Finnish market and sell some non-strategic development projects provided the availability of suitable offers.

In the further development of Enefit Green, the Management Board aims to focus on larger wind and hybrid park projects in its core markets in the Baltics and Poland.

In order to support these changes, Enefit Green has engaged the Norwegian investment bank Arctic Securities AS to find potential buyers for the 72 MW Tolpanvaara wind farm in Finland and partners for the construction of the 150 MW Kelmė III wind farm in Lithuania.





