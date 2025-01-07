LOCAL City Places Announces Phase II Launch And Introduces Expanded Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Troy WarrenCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LOCAL City Places , a cutting-edge local search dedicated to connecting communities with local businesses, is thrilled to announce the launch of Phase II of its national rollout. This next phase marks a major milestone for the company, featuring an improved platform, exciting opportunities for merchants, and the unveiling of the company's expanded team.Building on the success of its initial rollout, Phase II includes a revamped pricing structure designed to better support merchants featured on the platform. The company is introducing a 95/5 revenue split, ensuring merchants keep 95% of their revenue. To celebrate the launch, merchants can take advantage of an Early Bird Bonus, doubling their monthly press release credits from one to two and waiving all media distribution fees ($39.98 per release) for the life of their account.“We've worked tirelessly to create a platform that not only supports local businesses but also celebrates their role in building vibrant communities,” said Troy Warren, founder and CEO of LOCAL City Places.“Phase II represents a bold step forward for our mission. From the enhanced pricing model for merchants to our expanded team, this launch is all about providing even greater value for our users and partners.”Meet the Team Behind LOCAL City Places' SuccessIn conjunction with the Phase II rollout, LOCAL City Places is proud to introduce its new Team Page on LocalCityPlaces, spotlighting the talented individuals driving the platform's growth and innovation. Currently, the company is composed of 19 team members based in Chandler, AZ, and is projected to grow to 40+ employees in early 2025.“Our team is the backbone of everything we do,” added Warren.“This exceptional group of individuals shares a passion for supporting local businesses and creating a platform that truly serves communities nationwide. I couldn't be prouder to highlight their hard work and dedication.”A Platform Designed for Community ImpactAs part of its Phase II launch, LOCAL City Places continues to focus on empowering local businesses through its innovative features. Merchants benefit from enhanced exposure, access to a high-traffic network, and tools to engage directly with their communities. The platform's unique features, including the“Who's Your Favorite Restaurant & WHY?” Matching Prize Sweepstakes, remain central to its mission of celebrating local businesses.For more information about LOCAL City Places, Phase II, and to meet the team, visit LocalCityPlaces.About LOCAL City PlacesLOCAL City Places is an innovative local search platform dedicated to empowering consumers and merchants by fostering connections and promoting vibrant local economies. Through its user-friendly interface and community-focused features, LOCAL City Places is redefining how people discover and engage with businesses in their area.Contact:Troy WarrenFounder and CEOLOCAL City PlacesPhone: (480) 579-6000Email: ...Website: LocalCityPlaces

