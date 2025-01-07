Panama Records Increase In Crime Compared To Previous Year

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Some 581 homicides were recorded in Panama in 2024, an increase of 4.4% compared to 2023, which closed with 556 cases, according to figures released Monday by the Panamanian of Security.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Public Security of Panama, in 2024“581 homicides were recorded, with the provinces of Panama (capital), Colón (in the Caribbean), and Panama Oeste (close to the capital) having the highest incidence.” In addition, the year ended“with a rate of 13 (homicides) per 100,000 inhabitants,” according to the statement.

This represents an increase of“4.4% compared to the year 2023, maintaining its upward trend in the last 3 years,” according to official information.

Specifically,“75% of homicides are recorded in the provinces of Panama and Colon” (two of the most populated areas).

Thus, the province of Colon, an area heavily hit by crime,“reflects an increase of 17 more homicides in relation to the same period in 2023.”

“The behavior of this crime per month has shown a tendency to decrease for the last months of the year, mainly for the months of November and December with -49% and -19% respectively,” notes the information from the Ministry of Security.

In general, there was a 4% increase in crimes compared to the previous year following“a trend towards an increase in the incidence of crime, understanding that 2021 was the year with the greatest impact with (28%), compared to 2020.”

The crimes with the greatest impact are theft with 17,333 cases, an increase of 10% compared to 2023, robbery (involving violence) increased by 3%; personal injury registered a trend of 1% and rape crimes reflected an increase of 12%.

