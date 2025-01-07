Iranian Pres. Receives Credentials Of Kuwaiti Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian received credentials of Kuwait's Ambassador to the country Dr. Meshal Al-Mansour on Tuesday.

Kuwait's Embassy in Tehran said that Ambassador Al-Mansour conveyed greetings of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad to President Pezeshkian and best wishes of the friendly Iranian people of continued progress and prosperity.

Ambassador Al-Mansour highlighted Kuwait's commitment to strengthening and expanding its relations with the Islamic Republic across various fields, emphasizing the importance of continued consultation and cooperation to meet aspirations of both nations and their peoples.

For his part, Iranian President emphasized the importance of bilateral relations between, welcoming the Kuwaiti envoy and wishing him all the best in performing his duties.

President Pezeshkian also conveyed; through Ambassador Al-Mansour, his greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing him good health, and for the people of Kuwait further progress and prosperity. (end)

