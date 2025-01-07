Biden takes into account assault on Iranian nuclear locations

(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden recently convened a high-level meeting to consider potential military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to sources cited by Axios. The discussions were part of contingency plans in case Iran nears the capability to develop nuclear weapons before Biden leaves office. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan presented various options, but no action has been authorized, and there are no ongoing discussions about military strikes.



The meeting, held weeks ago, was not driven by new intelligence, but instead focused on planning for scenarios where Iran enriches uranium to weapons-grade levels. Advisors debated whether conditions in the Middle East justified a strike, with some advocating for a swift attack while Iranian defenses were perceived as weakened. However, no official recommendation for action was made.



Meanwhile, Israel reportedly views Iran as isolated in the region following the ousting of Syria's Bashar Assad and the weakening of Hezbollah, potentially creating an opportunity for a preemptive strike on Iran's nuclear sites.



In response, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peaceful nuclear energy while urging respectful negotiations with the West. Despite increasing tensions and accelerated uranium enrichment, Iran maintains that its nuclear program serves civilian purposes, and calls the U.S. "maximum pressure" tactics counterproductive.

