(MENAFN) Brussels was engulfed in violence on New Year’s Eve as rioters threw Molotov cocktails at emergency services and set vehicles on fire. Over 159 were made during the overnight unrest, which saw at least 60 vehicles torched across the Belgian capital, home to the EU Commission and headquarters.



Emergency responders, including the fire department, were targeted by rioters, with videos on social showing groups of young men damaging vehicles and launching incendiary devices and fireworks at police. The disturbances were centered in the Molenbeek and Anderlecht districts, areas known for crime and previous links to terrorist activities.



Despite increased safety measures and a curfew for minors in Anderlecht, the violence persisted. Brussels has gained a reputation for high crime rates, ranking 18th in Europe. The capital’s population includes a significant proportion of foreign-born residents, which has risen in recent years, partly due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

