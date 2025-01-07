Indonesia Welcomes Full BRICS Membership, Calls It Milestone

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Indonesia welcomed Tuesday its membership in BRICS economic group, calling it a strategic step towards enhancing cooperation with developing countries, in line with principles of equality, respect and sustainable development.

The Indonesian Foreign issued a statement saying, "This milestone reflects Indonesia's growing and active role in global affairs and its commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation for a more inclusive and equitable global order,"

The Ministry also extended its appreciation to the 2024 BRICS Presidency of Russia for their support and leadership in facilitating Indonesia's entry into BRICS, as well as appreciated the Presidency of Brazil for announcing Indonesia's inclusion in the group.

"Indonesia views its membership in BRICS as a strategic step to enhance collaboration with, and also between, fellow emerging economies in advancing the shared principles of equality, mutual respect, and sustainable development," read the statement.

The statement also affirmed Indonesia's commitment to contributing actively to the BRICS agenda, including promoting economic resilience, technological cooperation, sustainable development, and addressing global challenges such as climate change, food security, and public health.

"Indonesia believes that BRICS provides a valuable platform for fostering South-South cooperation and ensuring that the voices and aspirations of developing countries are heard and reflected in global decision-making processes,"

The Foreign Ministry's statement called this step an extension of its constitutional mandate to play an active role in the maintenance of global order, reasserting Indonesia's commitment to play a bridge-building role in numerous other multilateral fora.

Brazilian Foreign Ministry declared yesterday Monday Indonesia's full membership in the group, as was approved in the 2023 Summit, presided over by South Africa.

BRICS was first established back in 2009 by founding members; Brazil, Russia, India and China, joined the following year by South Africa.

The group recently underwent as expansion with the joining of Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE. (end)

