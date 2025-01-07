Death toll rises to 53 after powerful earthquake hits Tibet

(MENAFN) A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck China’s southern Tibet region on Tuesday has claimed 53 lives, according to state reports.



The state-run Xinhua News reported that around 62 others have been injured.



The earthquake hit the city of Xigaze in the Xizang Autonomous Region, the local name for Tibet, at 9:05 AM local time (0105 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).



Local government officials are reaching out to townships to evaluate the damage, while the Chinese military has deployed drones to survey the epicenter in the aftermath.



The US Geological Survey recorded the earthquake’s magnitude as 7.1.



China's President Xi Jinping has ordered authorities to initiate "all-out" rescue efforts to search for and assist those trapped.



The People’s Liberation Army’s western theater command has activated its disaster relief emergency plan, deploying transport, medical planes, helicopters, and ground forces to aid in the relief efforts.

