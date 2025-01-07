(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIBER secures a new order for a production system in Europe

Bezons (France), January 7 , 2025 – 8:00am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the industry, announces that Almae Technologies has placed an order for a production MBE system.

Almae Technologies, a French company established in 2016 as an industrial spin-off from III-V Lab (a joint industrial research laboratory of Nokia, Thales, and CEA-Leti), placed this order to enhance its production capabilities for advanced photonic components. These components address the growing demand in the telecoms and datacoms markets for ultra-high-speed optical data transmission, a demand strongly driven by the surge in artificial intelligence applications requiring increasingly higher data volumes.

This new order continues a long-standing partnership, initiated with RIBER's delivery of a Gas Source MBE (GSMBE) system to Almae Technologies in 2019. It underscores the reliability and relevance of RIBER's MBE solutions for manufacturing ultra-high-speed indium phosphide (InP) photonic chips, which are vital for next-generation datacom infrastructures and broader future connectivity solutions.

The GSMBE, an advanced variant of MBE technology, is particularly well-suited for the rigorous requirements of multi-epitaxy processes typical in photonic applications. These processes demand exceptional machine stability, reproducibility, and uniformity. A close collaboration between Almae Technologies and RIBER has driven significant productivity optimizations for GSMBE systems. By combining Almae's process expertise with RIBER's technical know-how, advancements have been achieved in system design, integrated instrumentation, and process control. These innovations have further solidified Almae's confidence in choosing RIBER for a new GSMBE system.

According to Jean Louis Gentner, CEO of Almae Technologies, "Almae's ambition is to become a global leader in advanced photonic solutions for ultra-high-speed fiber optic networks, which are essential for tomorrow's society. Almae's development relies on innovative processes using GSMBE, providing our products with a differentiated competitive advantage in performance. Acquiring this new system marks an important milestone in developing our industrial platform and will significantly boost our productivity in a highly competitive market."

Annie Geoffroy, Chairwoman and CEO of RIBER, adds: "This new order from Almae Technologies strengthens our strategic partnership established in 2017 and reflects the renewed confidence in our MBE solutions. By enabling Almae to expand its production capacity, RIBER confirms its role as a key enabler in the semiconductor industry's transformation and its ability to address the growing demands of this rapidly evolving sector. This successful collaboration demonstrates our capacity to deliver stable, high-performance, and optimized systems that meet the most stringent requirements of our customers."

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry, and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

