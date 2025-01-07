Massive Earthquake Hits Nepal, Parts Of India, Kills 53 In Tibet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- A strong earthquake hit parts of Nepal on Tuesday morning, local said amid reports that at least 53 people were killed and 62 others were in Tibet due to the massive earthquake.

The Kathmandu Post quoting Kathmandu-based National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre as saying that the earthquake measuring seven on the Richter scale hit several parts of Nepal at 6:50 a.m. local time. However, no reports of damage or casualties have been reported in Nepal so far.

Meanwhile, Indian media reported that tremors were felt in Bihar, West Bengal and parts of New Delhi and National Capital Region in the morning.

Reports from China said that 53 people have been confirmed dead, and 62 others injured after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted city of Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region (Tibet) at 9:05 AM. (end)

