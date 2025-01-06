France Strongly Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launch

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- France condemns in the strongest terms the launch by North Korea, on January 6, of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, which constitutes a new violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

According to a foreign statement, France assures the Republic of Korea and Japan of its full solidarity. It urges North Korea to immediately end its destabilizing actions, to comply without delay with its international obligations and to return to the negotiating table with a view to engaging in a process of complete, verifiable and irreversible abandonment of its nuclear and ballistic programs.

France, read the statement, is fully mobilized with its partners, with the aim of ensuring the implementation of the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and encourages dialogue between all parties. (end)

